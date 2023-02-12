Kiwi is a much loved exotic fruit, with a characteristic flavor and beneficial properties for health.

Kiwi calories and nutritional values

Kiwifruit has a high water content and a low glycemic indexwhich make it also suitable for those who need to keep blood sugar levels under control.

According to calorie counting, 100 grams of kiwifruit has less than 60 calories. Kiwis are among the richest fiber vegetables: they contain both soluble and insoluble fibers.

Thanks to its fiber content, the fruit is useful for keeping the digestive system healthy and is also beneficial for lowering the cholesterol (acting on LDL values) e prevent blood sugar spikes.

Fibers have a retarding effect on the absorption of sugars present in foods, reducing its glycemic impact.

Vitamins

The kiwi must be considered one of the best sources of fresh vitamin C, as it contains much more than oranges: on average, 2 kiwis contain 150% of a person’s daily intake.

Vitamin C is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and many other functions associated with health.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant: it helps reduce oxidative stress at the cellular level and is essential for the body to absorb iron.

But that is not all! Vitamin A also improves the absorption of other nutrients, such as protein. This is important for building collagen and maintaining healthy skin tissue, and makes the mucous membranes glow!

In addition, vitamin C improves the function of capillary microcirculationaiding you in the fight against the unsightly bulge known as cellulite. Vitamins also have an anti-inflammatory effect which reduces puffiness and bags under the eyes or around other organs.

Kiwis are also rich in vitamin K and vitamin E. Vitamin E is mainly contained in kiwi seeds, which give the fruit extra antioxidant power.

Because kiwis are good for you

Kiwis are fruits with incredible beneficial properties, here are the main ones:

improve the state of the immune system,

keep bad cholesterol under control (also preventing all types of pathologies cardiovascular ),

), contrast the constipation ,

, they help reduce cellulite and water retention.

But that’s not all: did you know that kiwi is also a fruit with an anti-stress action? It contains serotonin, an essential compound for fight stress and insomnia.

Consuming a kiwi before bed can help you fall asleep faster and achieve higher quality sleep. Nutritionists consider this fruit (which contains high levels of serotonin) one of nature’s best sedatives.

Even if you suffer from diabetes you can eat kiwis

Research indicates that the dietary fiber in kiwifruit may help protect against some complications associated with diabetes.

Diabetics are often encouraged to eat fruit for its low glycemic index, and pears have a particularly high fiber content (which slows down the absorption of sugars during digestion) and can also reduce the absorption of glucose in breakfast foods. .