If you often have a headache, food can help you overcome the problem; in particular, there is a particularly effective fruit. Headache is pain that signals that the brain or another part of the body is under stress. The headache can range from mild to excruciating.

It can be so strong that you cannot see well or stand up due to the pain. People typically suffer when something is wrong with their body or for genetic reasons and other triggers.

The first cure for headaches is also the most common. Dehydration can cause headaches, so make sure you drink plenty of water during this time. The recommended daily dose should not be less than 2 liters. But given the outside temperatures and the pronounced heat, it is better to drink up to 3 liters of water a day.

Aspirin is one of the best home remedies for curing headaches. Reduces inflammation and pain. Let’s first read the instructions on the package to find out how much aspirin to take. Fortunately, we can also heal our malaise with the intake of vitamins and minerals that we find on fruit. Before eating fruit galore, however, we need to understand what type of headache we are most often subject to.

The 3 types of headache and the fruits that cure them

The most common forms of headache fall into three categories: tension headache, cluster headache and migraine. Tension headache is also known as muscle headache or headache caused by stress. Tension headache is caused by the contraction of the muscles of the head and neck. It can be caused by stress, anxiety, work overload, poor posture, poor sleep habits, and poor eating habits.

The cluster headache, on the other hand, is one of the worst headaches that occur because it comes suddenly and is very painful. It is caused by a sudden increase in blood flow to the brain. It is also called “vascular headache”. The last, migraine is the most common type of headache. Its cause is not adequately known. It affects about 12% of the world population. It’s not dangerous, but it’s excruciating.

The fruit that cures

Papaya is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Contains enzymes and minerals such as vitamin C, beta-carotene and magnesium. It is ideal for combating tension headache as it acts on the inflamed parts by performing a relieving function. Since it is not a fruit that is found all year round, oranges can be used as an alternative. They too are rich in vitamin C capable of reducing pain and inflammation.

Grapes are rich in antioxidants, useful for fighting cluster headaches. The same help is given by pineapple thanks to the presence of bromelain, an enzyme that breaks down proteins and slows down blood flow. Bananas are effective for migraines thanks to the presence of sugars that relax and give a general sense of good humor.