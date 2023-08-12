If you often have this dream, be very careful: for many it is a very bad omen | Read immediately

Having particular and recurring dreams can be a sign of a bad omen: if you do this often, be very careful

Sleep very often is underrated. It is a fundamental index of our daily well-being. Sleeping badly reflects entirely on our whole day. Both at work and personally. It is essential to rest well, but very often they are also factors we do not directly control that prevent us from sleeping badly. In this period, of course, the heat rages on our sleep preventing us from having a good rest.

Often sleep is also conditioned by what let’s eatand from ours digestion. In fact, one piece of advice is to do not drink alcoholic beverages o exciting substances before bedtime, so that our sleep can be corrected. And a very heavy impact on sleep, dreams themselves have it. We often happen to dream of recurring things, but have you ever wondered the meaning? Well, there is a recurring dream that could cause many concerns.

Dreams as bad omens

We all dream every night, but most of the time we don’t remember it. We happen to dream in the named period REM phase, in which sleep is deeper. This part of total sleep is the one that, in the space of one night, lasts lessand paradoxically the our brains are more active than ever. And it is at this stage that dreams develop. More often than not, however, we happen to have recurring dreams that could mean something well defined.

Among the most recurring dreams can happen that of fall into the voidoh you be chased by someone or something. The loss of teethor dream of dying. These are all events that, basically, could have a very specific condition of anxiety. But many also have a very common and recurring dream, i.e. losing your hair. What does this dream mean? Or rather, what are the rumors that most roam about its meaning?

What does it mean?

In particular, for a woman, losing hair is a terrible thing. Hair, and its care, is something very important for a woman. And losing them would be a really hard blow. And have this recurring dream it can be a bad omen. In fact, it is thought to be related to imminent loss of something very much Dear. Like one personaor a extremely strong feelinglike perhaps a love relationship or a relationship, or a friendship.

Even for her pregnant women seems to be a bad sign. It could be a harbinger of a abortion. If you are pregnant, needless to say, the controls are and must be tight and continuous. Where such a dream should be had, an extra check never hurts. There are also those who say that they can be simple rumors, which might just be the case. But on the other hand, as they say very often, it’s not true but I believe it.

