Salvini, ‘excellent news Bianchi with the League in South Tyrol’ – News

“Agreement between the Lega and the civic movement United for South Tyrol led by mayor Christian Bianchi in view of the upcoming provincial elections.

This is excellent news and demonstrates our great attention to good governance, the territory and local administrators. In the coming weeks I will be in Bolzano, to explain the many things done by the League to the national government and prepare the local elections in the best possible way”. This was stated by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini. The leaders Bianchi expresses in an initial reaction “full satisfaction for an agreement between Lega and Civica, which enhances both characteristics, bringing the skills acquired by the municipalities, to the province, to the national government”.

As explained in a note by the commissioner of the Lega in Alto Adige Maurizio Bosatra, “a political agreement has been concluded for the next provincial elections in Bolzano, between the Lega, a national and provincial government party, and the civic movement United for the Upper Adige, expression of territorial civic realities, today at the helm of the Municipalities A sum of experiences, professionalism and specific territorial sensitivity, which will allow this subject to guarantee a perfect connection from the smallest municipality to the national government, by future elected representatives in the provincial council”. Maurizio Bosatra and Christian Bianchi, creators of this important agreement, “express their full satisfaction and believe that this project, based on successful experiences, will be rewarded by citizens. To Christian Bianchi, current Mayor of Laives, a person who has shown great political skills and administrative, the role of leaders will be entrusted”. In the coming weeks, Minister Salvini will be in Bolzano to publicly present the project and the objectives he wants to achieve, concludes the note.

