Generals Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo seek a unified strategy to fight crime – Diario La Hora

Security experts warn about the complexity in the fight against organized crime and the need to improve the operational capacity of the Public Force.

The generals in passive service Paco Moncayo and Wagner Bravo took office in the cabinet of President Guillermo Lasso, with the aim of strengthening security and crime-fighting policies.

Moncayo, who assumes as National Security Advisor, stressed that the current situation of insecurity requires “a forceful answer that must arise from the whole of society and from all levels of politics”.

He advanced that “A unified strategy against international organized crime is essential.” that should allow coordination with all functions of the State to respond to the Ecuadorian people.

For his part, the new Secretary of Public Security, General (sp) Wagner Bravo, stressed the importance of advancing in the joint work of the security forces and endorsed the words of the President: “You have said a strong hand, because 99.9% of Ecuadorians want a culture of peace and a democratic territory”.

Bravo indicated that they will work on the control of insecurity in the short term, but at the same time they will advance a vision “for a permanent State of peace”.

Against terrorism

The lawyer and specialist in military matters, Rafael Oyarte, was satisfied with the appointment of both officers taking into account the new direction of the Government to classify criminal gangs as “terrorist groups”.

“A Secretary of Public Security and a Security Advisor who have sufficient experience and expertise are required, due to his military career and his successes within those areas. This congratulates us, ”he said.

Oyarte acknowledged that the Government “it always makes itself seen with bad appointments and this, fortunately, is one of those few exceptions. Let’s hope it’s already to rectify “.

He indicated that both officers have extensive knowledge in the management of strategy and intelligence.

In Oyarte’s opinion, the incorporation of Moncayo and Bravo breaks the solitude in which General Luis Lara Jaramillo found himself to advance in the issues of the nation’s defense.

He considers that among the first actions that must be taken by officials will be to recover military intelligence and judicial work, to put an end to “corrupt structures”. “As well as recovering the capacity of the security forces so that they can successfully confront criminal groups,” she said.

‘Smart team’

For his part, Major (sp) Fidel Araujo considered that the President, at this time, is forming an “intelligent” work team. “This changes the country’s scenario to face, not a threat, the reality of violence and the crime that affects Ecuadorians,” he said.

The expert in military operations considers that the appointment of the Heroes of Cenepa, “It is a wise decision”, as it will provide the Government with knowledge and strategycapacities that have already been demonstrated in the defense of the territory.

Recalling that this April 27th the Public and State Security Council (Cosepe) will be held, Araujo urged the authorities that will participate in the instance to put aside political differences.

“This is not a political situation, we are facing the survival of the country…. We must neutralize these groups that use weapons to create collective panic”, she pointed out.

He reminded the authorities that will participate in Cosepe that the Ecuadorian people “cry out for firm decisions.”

‘exaggerated measure’

The Flacso security expert, Freddy Rivera, for his part, considered that the new appointments are part of the government’s “political despair” and indicated that the reclassification of organized crime gangs as “terrorist groups” is an “exaggerated, amplified, demagogic and out of context” measure.

Rivera acknowledges that organized crime groups have generated terrorist actions, but maintains that the situation is much more complex and requires actions and strategies outside the area of ​​expertise of Moncayo and Bravo.

For Rivera “Neither of them has experience in combating transnational organized crime, it is not a defect. But the scenario they face has very difficult conditions”.

He warned that the conditions that passive duty generals will face are not what they assumebecause in the military academy there is no doctrine, nor a chair that prepares them for the fight against transnational organized crime, which becomes a “limitation and challenge”.

He pointed out that one of the challenges that the Secretary of Citizen Security will have to overcome will be to determine which is the technical and operational channel that his office has. He pointed out that the presence of the director of the Strategic Intelligence Center, Fausto Cobo, could bring positions. (ILS)

The crisis surpasses the names

Lawyer and analyst Óscar Terán stressed that, although he wishes for the success of the National Security Adviser and the Secretary of Public Security, have doubts about that possibility.

“Their success would be the success of Ecuador, but I fear that they will not reach because the situation is so serious that it is no longer a question of people. The damage goes much further, ”he pointed out.

They will have to consider that the decision taken by the President would be linked to his need to overcome impeachmentlooking for the Democratic Left to “completely or partially vote against.”

In his opinion, a change is necessary that is aimed at transforming the country through a National Salvation Frontwhere there is no distinction of ideologies, and that are only identified with the subsistence of Ecuador.