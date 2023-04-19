If you want to be in top physical shape for the summer, this is the diet

What to eat to lose weight in summer? Let’s find out with the summer diet, which deflates you and makes you lose weight in health.

Diet for the summer, which is the best to undertake? The advice always focuses on the Mediterranean one, but there are several other indications that it is possible to follow to find – or to rediscover – well-being, both inside and out. When spring arrives, for many it is also time to prepare for future tans.

A summer diet is therefore seen as preparatory for when we go to the beach, or to the mountains or to the pool. However, it is always good to remember how keeping your body weight under control is something important first of all for your health and not just to look more beautiful and toned.

What does a summer diet entail? As it is easy to understand, we need to change what they are unhealthy habits, and which are also easily identifiable. We need to increase the consumption of certain healthy and natural foods to the detriment of others that are tasty but not as nutritious.

Summer diet, how to lose weight while feeling good

The very first thing to do though is don’t improvise and request a consultation from a dietician or nutritionist. Only in this way will we receive the right advice aimed at protecting our health and giving us continuity in pursuing the diet. Improvising can be dangerous, much easier than we think.

We need the consumption of food rich in fiber, which regulate and optimize the load of the digestive system. And you need to take it in adequate quantities too lean proteins. The former are found in fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, the latter in white meat and fish, and also in eggs. Eggs that should be taken twice a week.

At the same time we will also fill up on mineral substances such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and much more. Carbohydrates must not be missing either, which we will extrapolate from pasta, rice and bread. Better if wholemeal, precisely because they are richer in fibre, which will fill us up sooner and which will keep hunger pangs under control.

What to eat

We try to eliminate the salt and also the sugar. To season food we use lemon juice, a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil a day, spices and aromatic herbs and drink at least two liters of water a day. Drinking a lot hydrates the body and activates the metabolism, making us lose weight faster. See how. In general, here is an exhaustive list of foods to bring to the table:

brown bread, pasta and rice;

farro;

quinoa;

buckwheat;

pollo;

rabbit;

turkey;

white fish;

oily fish;

lean cold cuts (1-2 times a week);

egg;

low-fat dairy products;

I argue;

tofu;

tempeh;

legumes;

fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables ( why are they essential? );

); dried fruit (maximum 30 grams).

Then, for one day a week, we can also treat ourselves exceptions to the rule, but always without excesses. Because a diet does not mean deprivation but means eating and tasting everything, but in moderate quantities. Finally, combining all this with a little physical activity as well as a brisk walk certainly helps to achieve better results.