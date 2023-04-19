Coupon 2023: HK$2,241 to buy Samsung tablet + S Pen, protective case

Samsung

In addition to getting discounts on Samsung phones with coupons, there are also different discounts on tablets and laptops. Now Samsung’s official online store has discounts on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and the price of the former is even lower than the amount of the first coupon. In addition, the Galaxy Book 3 series also has various benefits, including Galaxy Buds 2, Microsoft 365 Personal Edition 12-month subscription, they use the latest 13th generation Intel Core processors, and also use the Dynamic AMOLED with excellent quality that is common on mobile phones The 2X screen features a thin and light body, which is convenient for busy urbanites to carry and use.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite（2022 Edition）

Samsung

The 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen that supports HDR HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+ technologies. The included S Pen can be used for notes and drawings, and can be stored in a book-style protective case. In terms of specifications, it uses a Qualcomm 732G processor, 4GB RAM plus 128GB storage space, and can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD memory card.

Now the Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is reduced from the original price of HK$2,988 to HK$2,241, while the LTE version is reduced from the original price of HK$3,488 to HK$2,616. Both will come with a free ITFIT book case and a 3-month trial of Spotify Premium The discounts are all lower than the amount of the first consumption coupon!

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, both of which are equipped with a 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a built-in Iris Xe chip to provide basic display performance. Samsung’s Intel Core i5-1340P processor model is only available in a 14-inch version, equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, priced at HK$12,380. The Intel Core i7-1360P processor is available in 14/16-inch screen sizes, the former is equipped with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, and the latter is equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, priced at HK$13,980 and HK$14,080 respectively.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with one USB-A and two Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4, as well as HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card reader.

Now buy Galaxy Book 3 Pro on Samsung’s official online store, and you will get Galaxy Buds 2, Microsoft 365 Personal Edition 12-month subscription, and Adobe Lightroom 2-month trial offer.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 adopts a 2-in-1 convertible design. It only has a 16-inch version. It also uses a 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Users can rely on the 360-degree hinge built into the fuselage to switch the use mode, supporting fingers and S Pen The touch is convenient for users to draw or take quick notes. The internal specifications are Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, and the built-in Iris Xe display chip is enough for daily documents and streaming movies.

In terms of connectivity, it is the same as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, equipped with a USB-A and two Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, as well as HDMI 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card reader.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is available in charcoal gray and beige exclusive to the official website. The price is HK$16,280. Purchases on the official website will also come with a 12-month subscription to Galaxy Buds 2 and Microsoft 365 Personal Edition and a 2-month trial of Adobe Lightroom .

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is equipped with Intel’s 13th generation processor and 1TB SSD. The two models sold on the official website use Intel Core i7-13700H and Intel Core i9-13000H respectively, corresponding to GeForce RTX4050 and RTX4070 graphics cards, which are sufficient to handle Configure extremely demanding jobs. As for the display function, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is equipped with a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 3K resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a bright enough picture and smoothness for creation and gaming.

Under the top performance, its thickness is only 16.5mm, and its weight is only 1.79kg, which can be called slim and portable. In terms of connectivity, it comes with one USB-A and two Type-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4, as well as HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The i7-13700H version on the official website is priced at HK$21,380, while the i9-13900H version is exclusive to the official website and the price is HK$26,380. In addition to the Galaxy Buds 2, a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, a 2-month trial of Adobe Lightroom, and a six-month subscription to Xbox PC Game Pass, the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra lets you take advantage of its superpowers. Performance to play hundreds of games.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is equipped with a Super AMOLED panel that supports 120Hz high-fluency display. The screen has excellent color performance, built-in AKG tuning and supports Dolby Atmos four-channel speakers, which can be used for games or watching videos. With a high-spec configuration of 256/512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, it can be used as a two-in-one laptop to meet the needs of work and entertainment with the S Pen and book-style keyboard case.

Now the 256GB and 512GB models are both discounted by HK$500, the former is reduced from the original price of HK$9,688 to HK$9,188, the latter is reduced from the original price of HK$11,188 to HK$10,688, and the 512GB model also has a 5G version reduced to HK$11,788, both of which will come with free Samsung original book-style keyboard case, online spending of HK$800 Galaxy Credit, and trial discounts for Adobe Lightroom, YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium.

