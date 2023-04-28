Il Viaggiator Greedy – Vegetable puree with courgettes and potatoes

15
Brand name: The Greedy Traveller
Name: Vegetable puree with courgettes and potatoes
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: April 28, 2023
Recall model Il Viaggiator Goloso – Vegetable puree with courgettes and potatoes
28-04-2023 – PDF
(104.9 Kb)
