Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious_Guangming.com

Bai Yukun inspects the finished matouqin

Matouqin is an important expression form of Mongolian culture, and the craftsmanship of Matouqin is an indispensable part of it. In the production workshop of Inner Mongolia Jinhanggai Ethnic Handicraft Production Co., Ltd. in the Keyouqian Banner Industrial Park, rows of matouqin poles and piano boxes are neatly arranged and waiting to be assembled. Bai Yukun, a representative inheritor of intangible cultural heritage at the league level, carefully inspects every detail .

Design Headstock

In 2008, Bai Yukun started making matouqin. There are hundreds of processes in the production of a matouqin. In order to make a good piano, Bai Yukun kept trying, studying and researching, even to the point of forgetting to eat and sleep. After several years of apprenticeship, Bai Yukun’s matouqin craftsmanship and timbre have been recognized by everyone.

CNC machine engraved headstock

With the development of the times, the traditional handmade matouqin can no longer meet the market demand. Bai Yukun applied the CNC machine tool technology he had been engaged in to the production of Matouqin, which not only improved the accuracy of the process of making Matouqin, but also greatly improved the production efficiency. In order to better control the details and quality, adhere to the combination of handicraft and CNC machine tools, and pursue perfect products with the spirit of craftsmanship. At present, the Inner Mongolia Jinhanggai Ethnic Handicraft Production Co., Ltd. founded by Bai Yukun can produce 15,000 matouqin semi-finished products and 1,500 finished products annually, becoming the supplier of 80% of the semi-finished products in the autonomous region.

Polished by hand

Bai Yukun was not satisfied with the existing achievements. He went out to study, participated in musical instrument exhibitions, and combined the mature technology of the violin to develop a saddle-shaped violin case that can stand alone. It is deeply loved by young players and has obtained a national patent. The visit of the famous matouqin player Qi Baoligao and the famous singer Qi Feng made his matouqin famous, and the orders were even exported to the United States, France and other places.

Select the piano case panel

In order to better promote the production skills and art of Matouqin, Bai Yukun also carried out the activity of Matouqin entering the campus, and donated Matouqin for students to learn and appreciate. “I will continue to work hard to use modern technology, integrate modern creativity and design, and inherit traditional craftsmanship in an innovative way, so that the melodious sound of Matouqin can be spread farther.” Bai Yukun said. (Bilige, Yu Jianmeng)