Home » Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious_Guangming.com
Entertainment

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious_Guangming.com

by admin
Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious_Guangming.com

Bai Yukun inspects the finished matouqin

Matouqin is an important expression form of Mongolian culture, and the craftsmanship of Matouqin is an indispensable part of it. In the production workshop of Inner Mongolia Jinhanggai Ethnic Handicraft Production Co., Ltd. in the Keyouqian Banner Industrial Park, rows of matouqin poles and piano boxes are neatly arranged and waiting to be assembled. Bai Yukun, a representative inheritor of intangible cultural heritage at the league level, carefully inspects every detail .

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious

Design Headstock

In 2008, Bai Yukun started making matouqin. There are hundreds of processes in the production of a matouqin. In order to make a good piano, Bai Yukun kept trying, studying and researching, even to the point of forgetting to eat and sleep. After several years of apprenticeship, Bai Yukun’s matouqin craftsmanship and timbre have been recognized by everyone.

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious

CNC machine engraved headstock

With the development of the times, the traditional handmade matouqin can no longer meet the market demand. Bai Yukun applied the CNC machine tool technology he had been engaged in to the production of Matouqin, which not only improved the accuracy of the process of making Matouqin, but also greatly improved the production efficiency. In order to better control the details and quality, adhere to the combination of handicraft and CNC machine tools, and pursue perfect products with the spirit of craftsmanship. At present, the Inner Mongolia Jinhanggai Ethnic Handicraft Production Co., Ltd. founded by Bai Yukun can produce 15,000 matouqin semi-finished products and 1,500 finished products annually, becoming the supplier of 80% of the semi-finished products in the autonomous region.

See also  The revenge of the mountains: 20 million euros from the NRR are coming to Elva in the Maira valley

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious

Polished by hand

Bai Yukun was not satisfied with the existing achievements. He went out to study, participated in musical instrument exhibitions, and combined the mature technology of the violin to develop a saddle-shaped violin case that can stand alone. It is deeply loved by young players and has obtained a national patent. The visit of the famous matouqin player Qi Baoligao and the famous singer Qi Feng made his matouqin famous, and the orders were even exported to the United States, France and other places.

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound of the piano more melodious

Select the piano case panel

In order to better promote the production skills and art of Matouqin, Bai Yukun also carried out the activity of Matouqin entering the campus, and donated Matouqin for students to learn and appreciate. “I will continue to work hard to use modern technology, integrate modern creativity and design, and inherit traditional craftsmanship in an innovative way, so that the melodious sound of Matouqin can be spread farther.” Bai Yukun said. (Bilige, Yu Jianmeng)

You may also like

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

“The government’s priority is to resolve the economic...

Lan-bridge Communications Confirmed to Exhibit at 2023 ChinaJoy...

Elections 2023: the Executive made official with a...

Delays and cancellations on the Sarmiento Train due...

The collective strike in Neuquén was lifted due...

Talk about the late night podcast network to...

MasterChef: Rodolfo was furious because his shoe was...

SneakerCon partner Jerry shared LeBron’s autograph collection and...

Golden Goose accelerates circularity with Yatay Lab

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy