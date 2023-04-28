20% off the new game Terra Nil! The lowest price of super popular “Legend of Attack on the Lamb”, “Death’s Gate” and other works | XFastest News

Time to add something cool to your collection! The world-renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital will hold a special week on Steam today, from the super cute and popular cult sheep “Cult of the Lamb” to the newly released environmental strategy game “The Land of the Beginning” (Terra Nil)” has super killing discounts! From April 28th to May 9th, aim to take advantage of your opportunities, like a good Steam player (you get the idea).

The newly released environmental protection strategy game “Terra Nil” offers a 20% discount, priced at NT$398, and the game development team will donate the sales proceeds to non-profit organizations to green the world environment. The game comes with merit points, it’s a pity not to buy it!

The super popular action development game “Cult of the Lamb” recently received its first revision and update, and now you can enjoy the upgraded version experience at a 35% discount. In addition, the price of the action-adventure game “Death’s Door” with a super refreshing feeling is directly cut in half; the western action-adventure RPG “Weird West” intertwined with fantasy and curse has reached the lowest price in history 4 Discount; the well-received and well-received Spiritual Time House “Loop Hero” can be found within 100 yuan, only NT$88!

Devolver Digital Publisher’s Special Week offers a lot of discounts on hot topic works, suitable for you who are hungry for games, you who love to decorate your life with games, or those true indie game connoisseurs! If you want to receive the most favorable information in real time, you can follow the official launch of Devolver Digital Taiwan’s official Instagram (devolverdigital_tw), or immediately enter the publisher’s exclusive page to see more detailed special information.

[ Devolver Digital Steam 頁面：https://store.steampowered.com/sale/DevolverDigital2023 ]