«I’ll explain to you how the forces create the tumor» (05/12/2023)

“An important element of the ecosystem is defined by the architecture of the tumor tissue itself,” he says. The revenge of physics and mechanics on biology and chemistry in biomedical research? «Call it what you prefer, physical strength, mechanics, architecture, structural framework: it happens that an element of the microenvironment is triggered by something else that changes the game and which can be inflammation, fibrosis, aging or other more or less permissive ancillary conditions to the appearance of the disease, which in turn will modify the environment to its advantage» he replies «In fact, we must not forget that cancer has its roots in life itself, that to develop it uses all those evolutionary mechanisms that allow us to survive». One cannot help but think of our continuous attempt to replace the normal processes of evolution to quickly adapt everything to our advantage, from when we fight against cell proliferation or against viruses and bacteria to when we edit DNA or try to fight cancer .

Some structural changes in the environment surrounding the cell induce responses inside it which, in turn, reverberate the environment again in a continuum of actions and iterations: «The malignancy of some tumours, which are disseminated throughout the body, depends precisely on the response to these forces, by virtue of which the cells acquire the migratory phenotype giving rise to metastases. Our work aims to stop or reverse this process by aiming at the possibility of regressing overt injuries”.

The development of a tumor is a complex and dynamic process, which does not depend on a single factor, a physical force or a mechanical property such as the stiffness of the substrate. Furthermore, we still don’t know if the chicken or the egg comes first: if the tendency of neoplastic cells to migrate is a response to changed physical properties of the microenvironment, such as deformation or confinement, or if the cell that has already become malignant responds in an altered way to the microenvironment. “We have studied the translation of mechanical stimuli into genetic language, the biochemical language of cells and we have seen that at the basis of this communication there are transcription factors that are also involved in the regulation of cellular function through the maintenance of DNA,” explains Piccolo. “In particular, the role of a gene called YAP is crucial, which induces cell death in the event of excessive damage to the DNA and which can be an Achilles heel that can be exploited”.