«Illegitimate» . Airports, Saturday’s protest remains Confirmed flights

Train strike confirmed. But halved. Trains stopped from 3 to 15 today Thursday 13 July. An ordinance from the Ministry of Transport, which also matured for… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH

For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

Strike of trains confirmed. But halved. Trains stopped from 3 to 15 today Thursday 13 July. An ordinance from the Ministry of Transport, also issued as a result of an invitation from the Guarantor of Strikes, averted the longer stop, proclaimed by the unions, which should have lasted until tomorrow, Friday 14 July, at 2 am. Minister Matteo Salvini , the dicastery made known, has decided to take this measure “also in the light of the assurance, gained during the table at the ministry and of which Salvini stands as guarantor, of the immediate resumption of union negotiations on all the points object of the agitation ». «Leaving a million Italians, commuters, male and female workers stranded on a Thursday in July with temperatures of up to 35 degrees was unthinkable. So I will work to ensure that companies meet the unions to get to give satisfaction to the workers of the Italian railways without penalizing travelers who are not at fault,” explained Salvini. However, the inconveniences do not seem to have been completely averted. “The trains have already been canceled in anticipation of the strike and therefore in any case the inconvenience to travelers will not be avoided, which must be attributed to those who brought the negotiations to a standstill,” warned the CGIL, arguing with Trenitalia and Italo.

Here the trains guaranteed by Trenitalia

Here the trains guaranteed by Italo

AND LOVES

On the other hand, agitation confirmed in full, at least for the moment, for air flights which will be at risk on Saturday 15 July due to a series of strikes. From 12 to 16 the pilots of the Malta Air company which operates Ryanair flights will stop. But they won’t be alone. The Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl unions have confirmed the stop from 10 to 18 for airport handling workers. And from 10 to 18 also the pilots and flight attendants of the Vueling company members of the Filt CGIL will cross their arms. “In the field of airport handling, the ground service of baggage handling – acknowledged the deputy minister of Transport, Galeazzo Bignami – it is not really fair that for six years the revision of a contract has not been touched, guaranteeing an increase in payroll to those who have guaranteed continuity of service during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic period”.

Here the guaranteed flights

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

