The showgirl and her husband, Luigi Mario Fabulous, flew to Thailand to spend the holidays, of which they posted continuous updates. Precisely for this reason they felt to warn everyone before interrupting the Instagram Stories, explaining the reason. Elena Morali she was the victim of a skin rash that required thorough medical examinations, of which the results arrived. The fear of her was that it was monkeypox.

Elena Morali: “I’m afraid I caught monkeypox”

An abrupt stop to the Stories on Instagram that the couple wanted to motivate precisely through the official social channels: “Guys, sorry for the absence but due to many bubbles on my body and a feeling of sluggishness, I’m waiting for the results of some tests done last night. I’m afraid both monkeypox and it scares me because I’m so far from home. In a few hours I should have the result, I hope to update you as soon as possible “.

To explain the symptoms felt by Elena Morali was her husband, Luigi Fabulous, who was also optimistic: “Let’s interrupt our stories for a moment until tomorrow because we are quite worried. Elena has an enormous sense of exhaustion and bubbles all over her body. We are trying to understand whether it is mosquitoes that yesterday feasted in nature (as I believe and hope) or if it is monkeypox, since he also feels very weak. Elena is scared and we are waiting for a doctor. In any case, we have good health insurance and we are not in the jungle here, but in a city where you can get all kinds of help in any case. Be calm “.

The couple’s social networks have been silenced in anticipation of the exam results, who arrived a few hours after the announcement: “So, it seems correct to update you. Negative to monkeypox, she seems to have come into contact with a very dangerous plant called “Alianto” also known as the “Tree of Paradise”. The feeling of malaise improved, but the blisters turned into a skin rash. So everything is ok, apart from the severe itch “.

Elena Morali and Luigi Favoloso, story of a stormy marriage

A rather stormy love story, the one between Elena Morali and Luigi Fabulous, who have however decided to give a new chance to their union. Given the past few months, in which they seemed light years away and struggling with an epochal and noisy breakup, it is surprising that the two are flew together to Thailand to spend the summer holidays.

The journey thus shows how between the two it is clear weather returneddespite yet another difficult moment that Fabulous had swept away with one declaration of love in full rule during the final de The Pupa and The Nerdy, in which she participated as a “babe”: “I don’t promise you it will always be a nice day but I promise you that I’ll be there even on bad days. You and I got married in Africa and I think it’s time to get married also in Italy. I find it hard to talk about what I really have inside. I haven’t missed a second of you. You have made an extraordinary journey. You showed for the first time after many years of doing television what you are: intelligent, beautiful and also tremendously fragile ”. The two have not yet announced the date of the (second) wedding.