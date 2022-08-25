Home Health Sonos rumored to be working on a speaker that sends sound in nearly every direction – Engadget
Health

Sonos rumored to be working on a speaker that sends sound in nearly every direction – Engadget

by admin
Sonos rumored to be working on a speaker that sends sound in nearly every direction – Engadget

Sonos

The Verge has received news that Sonos is developing a flagship speaker that is different from the past. Its internal code is Optimo 2. According to the early pictures, its shape can basically be regarded as a “waisted” cylinder placed horizontally. The core selling point of this device is that it can sound in almost all directions (including upward), and the Verge speculates that its size may be similar to the previous Sonos Five, and Sonos may prepare black and white color options when it is actually launched.

Sonos

Sonos

According to the source, the Optimo 2 will have double the RAM and eight times the storage capacity compared to past Sonos speakers. It will support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the manufacturer seems to be considering adding a USB-C connection for playback. There are indications that the Optimo 2 is likely to be the successor to the Five. In addition to it, Sonos seems to be simultaneously advancing the development of two new products, the Optimo 1 and 1 SL. These two speakers are expected to be slightly smaller in size, and the 1 SL is probably a voiceless version of the Optimo 1.

See also  He updates "Eldon's Circle" intelligence every day, "No update today" after almost a year and finally cried with joy | 4Gamers

You may also like

The Floodland, the climate change-themed city-building survival game,...

if the swelling is more noticeable, here’s what...

Steam’s hand-painted healing adventure “Aka” Red Panda’s island...

Smoking damages the heart, not just the blood...

“I’m afraid I contracted monkeypox”

DJI Launches “Born to Fly” AVATA drone, featuring...

High transaminases | Beware of this infectious disease:...

Return to Monkey Island for launch next month...

what is it, what are the symptoms and...

NASA’s DART mission will hit asteroid Dimorphos on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy