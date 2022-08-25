Sonos

The Verge has received news that Sonos is developing a flagship speaker that is different from the past. Its internal code is Optimo 2. According to the early pictures, its shape can basically be regarded as a “waisted” cylinder placed horizontally. The core selling point of this device is that it can sound in almost all directions (including upward), and the Verge speculates that its size may be similar to the previous Sonos Five, and Sonos may prepare black and white color options when it is actually launched.

According to the source, the Optimo 2 will have double the RAM and eight times the storage capacity compared to past Sonos speakers. It will support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the manufacturer seems to be considering adding a USB-C connection for playback. There are indications that the Optimo 2 is likely to be the successor to the Five. In addition to it, Sonos seems to be simultaneously advancing the development of two new products, the Optimo 1 and 1 SL. These two speakers are expected to be slightly smaller in size, and the 1 SL is probably a voiceless version of the Optimo 1.