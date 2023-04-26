I’m not a lady canceled? Speak to the judge

In November, indeed not. In December, indeed not. In February, indeed not. In May? Maybe not. The catchphrase linked to the broadcast of continues I’m not a ladythe new program of Rai2 conducted by Dawn Parietti. This time, to question the issue of the first episode of the format is Vanessa Van Cartierthat is one of the components of the technical jury (as anticipated by TvBlog months ago).

In a post published on social media, in fact, the internationally successful Belgian drag queen, winner of the second season of On the Drag Race and former judge of the second season of Make Up Your Mind (I’m not a lady is the Italian adaptation of this format) vented and lashed out against Italian politics by writing, at a certain point, the following:

A policy that in 2023 does not want to air a program about drag queens.

Noting that among the likes obtained from the Same post on Instagram figure also that of Sabrina Salernowhich should be part of the program’s VIP panel, we recall that last January Rai, and in particular the Prime Time Entertainment department, led by Stefano Coletta, had issued a peremptory press note communicating that “the programming period for prime time hosted by Alba Parietti is scheduled for May 2023 for 5 episodes“. Subsequently i editorial price lists published by Rai Pubblicità they pointed to Tuesday 16 May the useful date for the debut of I’m not a lady.

Three weeks after the start, has something changed and is the program destined to undergo further postponement? Or are Vanessa van Cartier’s words to be considered a mere personal outlet, even more so in the absence of new official communications from Viale Mazzini?