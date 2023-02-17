ROMA – Lazio win 1-0 against Cluj thanks to a goal by Cyrus Immobile. The striker is back and delivers an important victory in view of the return of the Conference League match. Patric’s expulsion after a quarter of an hour had complicated the plans, but the Biancocelesti came out well. AND Maurice Sarrito the microphones of Sky Sport, commented: “I liked the mentality we played with. The expulsion could have generated a not inconsiderable slip, but instead the team remained in the match. It was close to 2-0 and there was no risk. The referee was not up to refereeing in Europe and conditioned the game. Immobile is important for us since he always scores goals. If he goes a period without scoring, he thinks negatively, but now he just has to get back to top form. He will score many more goals. Criticism of the team? I’m happy with the team and a mini cycle of fogging can be had with all these games. I’ve never been worried, on the contrary, I see the guys focused on the group, on the desire to do well. Compared to last year there are fewer matches in which there is no head, then we sometimes struggled from a physical point of view”.

Sarri’s analysis

“If your head stays like this, you can play a football that I have in mind more simply. There are games dominated and then drawn that leave you regretful, but I always think they are mistakes on our part. Recriminate on these points every team does between episodes and bad luck. The ranking must be accepted and falls within the one foreseen at the beginning. From here until the end we will try to do our best. Does the return of the Cups worry me? Today we changed 5, clearly there isn’t a squad with two teams to alternate. We have 11 good players, 4-5 replacements, another 4-5 to raise. In the long run we will make some setbacks, it is normal. Immobile’s goal? The scheme has been studied since Serie D. Maccarone, Pucciarelli and then other names in Serie D scored similar goals. We work a lot and it was frustrating to collect so little.”