«Impossible to postpone the derby with Salernitana»

Postpone the Napoli-Salernitana match from 29 to 30 April, in conjunction with Inter-Lazio, to “protect public order and security” and prevent “any unfortunate episodes”.

It is the request contained in a letter that the city councilor of Naples, Cajetan Simeonpresident of the city’s Infrastructure, Mobility and Civil Protection commission, sent, among others, to the Prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, to the commissioner, Alessandro Giuliano, and to the mayor, Gaetano Manfredi.

«In consideration of the now probable and imminent victory of the scudetto by the Neapolitan team – we read – e in order to protect public order and safety and to prevent any unfortunate episodes due to the chaos that could be generated during the two days scheduled for the football matches of the 32nd day of Serie A, we ask you to evaluate the opportunity to discuss safety at the table, with the participation also of the FIGC, to consider the postponement of the Napoli vs Salernitana championship matchscheduled for Saturday 29 April 2023 at 3 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, on Sunday 30 April 2023 at 12.30, in conjunction with the Inter-Lazio football match».

«To this end, those responsible for the address are asked – the letter continues – to foresee the extension of the service hours of Line 1 of the Metroso as to allow the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to move easily with public transport in the city, thus avoiding road traffic congestion”.

The other hypothesis, the one that predicts the opening of the Maradona on April 30th to allow fans to watch the Inter-Lazio match at the stadium and celebrate there, it seems to have faded. This was the proposal made by Louis Mustomunicipal councilor in Naples and president of the Labor and Youth Policies Commission.

At the moment, however, a postponement of Naples-Salernitana would seem to be impossible. The Serie A League is firm on the position of maintaining the date of 29 April. And among other things, no request has in fact been expressed by the Municipality of Naples to the Lega Serie A regarding the postponement of the match. Mayor Manfredi is currently busy evaluating all the proposals with a view to guaranteeing public order.

Among other things, underlined by Palazzo San Giacomo, the decision on a possible postponement of the match would be up to Lega Serie A, which should in turn evaluate a request presented by one of the two interested clubs, a request that is not currently on the table. The same goes for the other hypothesis, that of the possibility of setting up a giant screen inside the Maradona stadium to allow Neapolitan fans to follow the Inter-Lazio match on Sunday at 12.30; a proposal, they explain from the Municipality, not very practicable. Read the full article

on Il Mattino