Improving Animal Welfare: Jaén City Council Cleans and Upgrades La Concordia Park Pond

Jaén City Council Improves Conditions for Ducks in La Concordia Park

JAEN, July 15 (EUROPA PRESS) – Jaén Mayor, Agustín González, along with Councilor for Conservation and Municipal Infrastructures, Antonio Losa, visited La Concordia Park pond on Saturday to observe the cleaning and conditioning actions carried out by the City Council.

The main focus of these actions was to improve the living conditions of the ducks that reside in the park, which are an integral part of its unique landscape. Losa explained that the initial cleaning and sanitization tasks of the eqtank have been completed, marking the beginning of an intervention aimed at enhancing the animals’ conditions. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to transform the space to make it larger and more open, enabling children to enjoy it from any vantage point, as stated in a press release.

Mayor Agustín González emphasized that these actions demonstrate the City Council’s commitment to improving animal welfare. This commitment extends beyond the care of the park’s ducks and includes better management of feline colonies through the CER method. Additionally, plans are in place for the creation of a “pet friendly” seal for local businesses, aiming to create a more accommodating and welcoming environment for both pets and their owners.

González highlighted the significance of pets in families, stating that 30% of households in Spain have at least one pet. In Jaén, the statistics show a slightly lower figure, but with over 172,000 dogs recognized in the province alone, it is evident that pets hold considerable importance for the local population.

“Ghandi said that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way it treats its animals. And that is something that we are going to take to the local level by implementing policies of respect and animal welfare, indicating that we are building the city we aspire to be,” concluded González.

The City Council’s efforts to enhance the living conditions of animals in La Concordia Park and promote a more pet-friendly environment reflect their dedication to creating a compassionate and inclusive community for all residents.

