Home » The occupation suppresses a stand in solidarity with the family of Nidal Al-Rajabi in the town of Silwan
News

The occupation suppresses a stand in solidarity with the family of Nidal Al-Rajabi in the town of Silwan

by admin
The occupation suppresses a stand in solidarity with the family of Nidal Al-Rajabi in the town of Silwan

This evening, Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces attacked the residents of Silwan.

Our correspondent said that dozens of Silwan residents organized a stand in solidarity with Nidal Al-Rajabi, who is threatened by the occupation to demolish his house.

She indicated that clashes broke out in the town south of Al-Aqsa, after the occupation attempted to break up the stand, pointing out that the occupation forces used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in solidarity with the Al-Rajabi family.

See also  A day to remember the sacrifice of emigrants: "They gave us a future"

You may also like

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy