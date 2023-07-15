The occupation suppresses a stand in solidarity with the family of Nidal Al-Rajabi in the town of Silwan

This evening, Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces attacked the residents of Silwan.

Our correspondent said that dozens of Silwan residents organized a stand in solidarity with Nidal Al-Rajabi, who is threatened by the occupation to demolish his house.

She indicated that clashes broke out in the town south of Al-Aqsa, after the occupation attempted to break up the stand, pointing out that the occupation forces used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in solidarity with the Al-Rajabi family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

