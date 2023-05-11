Home » “In 2070 men will no longer be fertile”. The alarm of urologists – QuiFinanza
We talk more and more about collapse of male fertility in contemporary society, especially in the West, where rhythms and lifestyles have a negative impact on reproductive capacity. Now to confirm it is also an in-depth study of Italian Society of Andrology (SIA)which, however, also extends the problem to the so-called southern hemisphere, with worrying data also in Asia e Africa. What is certain, according to the numbers, is that within 50 years, fertility seriously risks halving. The risk of becoming an irreversible problem for the human species is real, warns Sia. Species in Italiawhich is the country where children are born later and where the problem impacts on the possibility of maintaining the pension system.

