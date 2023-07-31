In Bari new Microbiology laboratory, ‘unique in the south’ – Medicine

A new Microbiology laboratory unique in the south for equipment and analysis capacity, with the possibility of carrying out over 180,000 biological samplings a year, 500 every day, examined by an automatic analysis chain which, in a few minutes, is able to identify the presence or absence of a bacterium and provide, in a short time, the personalized therapeutic response for the patient. The structure was inaugurated today in the Di Venere hospital in Bari in the presence of the governor Michele Emiliano, accompanied by the general director of the ASL Bari, Antonio Sanguedolce and by the director of the laboratory and transfusion medicine department, Edmondo Adorisio.





The laboratory is equipped with an innovative fully automated bacteriology cell capable of processing 180,000 samples every year, as well as ultra-modern, highly specialized equipment. “This center is the first concrete example – says Emiliano – of the innovative organizational model for clinical pathology that the Region launched in 2017 with a deliberative act aimed at revising the public network. The Di Venere hospital is today the hub for all the analyzes of the province, is equipped with unique machinery in Italy and rare in Europe, which reduce the risks for operators, including the risks deriving from manual errors and are able to select viruses and bacteria, precisely identifying the drugs that are used to counter them. hospitalization times and the costs of antibiotics are reduced”.





The structure, 1,000 square meters wide, houses the entire provincial Microbiology section together with other highly specialized sectors: virology, allergology, molecular biology, preanalysis, autoimmunity, toxicology, urine area.



