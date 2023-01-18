The first living lung transplant in Italy was performed in Bergamo. The protagonist of the operation, carried out yesterday 17 January at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, is a 5-year-old boy from another region, who received the organ from his father. After donating marrow to his son to treat the thalassemia that afflicts the child since birth, the father chose to deprive himself of a part of his lung to save the child’s life.