Home Health In Bergamo the first living lung transplant in Italy
Health

In Bergamo the first living lung transplant in Italy

by admin
In Bergamo the first living lung transplant in Italy

The first living lung transplant in Italy was performed in Bergamo. The protagonist of the operation, carried out yesterday 17 January at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, is a 5-year-old boy from another region, who received the organ from his father. After donating marrow to his son to treat the thalassemia that afflicts the child since birth, the father chose to deprive himself of a part of his lung to save the child’s life.

See also  The display performance of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X processor may be close to that of GeForce RTX 3070 | 3C Life | Digital

You may also like

Foligno, at the university campus a gym that...

Covid vaccines have not increased the risk of...

Cancer of the biliary tract, European green light...

«No increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis»

Shortage until next December two insulin-based drugs

Covid vaccines have not increased heart disease –...

Vaccine against syncytial virus, Moderna’s announcement: “84% effective...

AUSL Modena – Sports Medicine, in 2022 the...

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: a good habit could prevent...

Urban green. Medicine and professionals together for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy