Home Sports LIVE Juventus, the Shareholders’ Meeting: Agnelli’s farewell and the appointment of the new board | The Live
Sports

LIVE Juventus, the Shareholders’ Meeting: Agnelli’s farewell and the appointment of the new board | The Live

by admin
LIVE Juventus, the Shareholders’ Meeting: Agnelli’s farewell and the appointment of the new board | The Live

Thanks to the employees

“The stadium, our headquarters, the JTC, the J Medical, the J Village, the improvements on Vinovo: many investments have been made in recent years – says Agnelli in his speech -. Even our logo places us in a new dimension , which sets a turning point. There were also some delicate moments: football bets in 2010, Last Banner, Prisma, some will still have to be managed. Sports results are a source of pride: the first team, the Women, the Next Gen. We can aspire to 50% of the first team roster coming from the youth sector, while maintaining competitiveness. This would not have been possible without all the women and men who have worked here”. At this point the outgoing president mentions all the managers, coaches and collaborators of the last 13 years.

See also  Rolando Bianchi at Sportweek: "I took the respect of the Toro fans. City? My choice to leave"

You may also like

Treviso Basket, signed the US center Octavius ​​Ellis

FA Cup replay – Elliott world wave wins...

Gentile takes the APU by the hand and...

Australian Open, who is Ben Shelton the new...

Technical tests of… Tognon: Pordenone tastes synthetic grass

Giroud, world joys: he is among the 30...

Vecchi, here is the shoulder of Pilla: «At...

Who is Lilou Wadoux, the first female driver...

Gunnarsdottir pregnant, Lyon did not pay. Club ordered...

Old Wild West, it’s time to get up:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy