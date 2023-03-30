In the spring months, the wellness hotel BollAnts Spa im Park offers a carefully curated wellness program that balances body and soul

(Image source: (c) Dominik Ketz)

The need for mental and physical well-being is growing, interest in run-of-the-mill wellness is declining, as current mood barometers show. The 20-35 age group in particular no longer just wants rest and relaxation on a wellness holiday, but instead prefers holistic formats that activate body and mind in equal measure.

The traditional company BollAnts Spa im Park is reacting to the growing demand this spring with a carefully selected program: centering yoga retreats, inspiring nature coaching and culinary events aim to bring body, mind and environment into balance. This requires initiative. A special focus this spring is on nature-related formats.

Yoga teacher Stefanie Baltz offers retreats on the technique of precise and health-promoting body alignment (alignment), in the exclusive Prana Spa deceleration and all-round relaxation are worked on with aerial yoga. In her Medical Yoga Retreat, Claudia Hoseus focuses on specific areas of the body. In addition to the yoga classes, each guest receives Cranio Sacrale Balance, a gentle yet deeply effective form of body work that harmonises and activates self-healing powers. The retreats include three yoga sessions per day and can be booked with a four, five or six day stay, other retreat packages or independently, depending on personal needs.

On her mindful “forest bathing” walks, forest pedagogue and nature coach Beate Thome trains perception, awareness and concentration or introduces you to the world of medicinal and medicinal herbs on herbal hikes. The combination of conscious movement and breathing, mindfulness and concentration exercises and sensual perception of nature strengthens the cardiovascular system, reduces the stress hormone cortisol and has a positive effect on mood and the immune system.

Herbal hikes: March 30th/April 27th/May 17th/June 15th/July 20th, from 4 to 6 p.m

Forest bathing: April 5th/May 4th/June 1st/July 6th, from 4 to 6 p.m

Find your Balance mit Steffanie Baltz: 13.04.2023 – 16.04.2023

Yoga for everyone! In the exclusive Prana SPA with Aerial Yoga & Steffanie Baltz: 06/25/2023 – 06/30/2023

Medical Yoga Retreat mit Claudia Hoseus: 23.07.2023 – 28.07.2023

More information and booking at:

Image source: (c) Dominik Ketz

About BollAnt’s Spa in the Park

The award-winning traditional hotel near the Soonwald-Nahe nature park on the outskirts of the town of Bad Sobernheim is one of the leading wellness hotels in Germany and the best in Rhineland-Palatinate. Founded in 1907 by Andres Dhonau, grandfather of Dr. med Axel Bolland, the Bolland-Anton family (the “BollAnts”) has been working in this unique place for generations and led the 113-year-old and most traditional founding company of Felke medicine in Germany to its current heyday. Since 2018, the BollAnts has been run by a London hotel operating company in a proven style. Embedded in the gentle river and wine landscape of the Nahe Valley, the house with its large spa and idyllic garden is an ideal retreat for those seeking relaxation and connoisseurs. Three restaurants, including Das Jungborn, which has been awarded one Michelin star and 17 Gault Millau points, provide culinary delights with light and innovative creations.

Information at: www.bollants.de

Contact

KPRN Network GmbH

Silke Warnke-Rehm

Hamburger Allee 45

60486 Frankfurt

089-28 70 230-0



