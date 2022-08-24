Home Health in Italy the first case of co-infection
in Italy the first case of co-infection

in Italy the first case of co-infection

The infection took place in July. The man, hospitalized in Catania hospital, was then discharged after testing negative for Covid and monkeypox. For him only a small scar, the result of the second infection.

“Since this is the only reported case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, Sars-CoV-2 and HIV – explain the researchers – there is not yet enough evidence to support the fact that this combination can aggravate the conditions of the patient”.

In Spain, the man told doctors that he had had unprotected sex with other men. “Our case points out that reports may be the predominant mode of transmission” for monkeypox, experts say.

