in Lindau on Lake Constance – health check

The homeopaths had actually announced that they would hold their congresses online in the future. But in 2024 there should be another live event in Lindau on Lake Constance. The congress for 2020 was already planned, but it was canceled at the time. Will there be another greeting from the responsible state health minister in 2024, in this case again from Bavaria? Then the Bavarian homeopathy study will certainly appear in it. You can imagine the rest or let ChatGPT put it together. We will see.

Incidentally, the opening lecture in Lindau will be given by the medical ethicist Giovanni Maio. My blogging career began a good decade ago with his theses directed against evidence-based medicine, in the form of a guest post on Ulrich Berger’s blog “Kritisch Denk”. The title of my contribution at the time: “The homeopathicisation of psychotherapy”. There are coincidences.

What advice will Maio give the homeopaths? Does he still propagate the “acceptance of the world as it is” as a therapy goal despite climate change and the Ukraine war? Or will he tell the homeopaths that they only act ethically responsibly if they properly educate their patients in accordance with the recommendations of the German Medical Association on the use of placebo medicine, do not spread untenable claims of effectiveness and, in the case of serious illnesses, do not inform their patients of effective therapies hold? You will see that too.