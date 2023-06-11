Hu Jiyong holding hands with the mistress incident scares high-ranking officials?The CCP strictly regulates street photography but can’t stop selfies | Taikoo Li, Chengdu | Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, Beijing | Street photography is not supported | Portrait rights | Self-monitoring

Hu Jiyong, general manager of Huanqiu Engineering Project Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PetroChina, was immediately dismissed and investigated because a street shooting video of holding hands with a fashionable girl in Taikoo Li, Chengdu, went viral on the Internet. Affected by this, the CCP strictly regulates street photography. However, he couldn’t stop his own camera. The Deputy Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Jingquan Village in Pengzhou, Sichuan were filmed and reported by their husband.

According to comprehensive land media reports, after Hu Jiyong’s “holding hands” incident, many popular street shooting areas in China have made new regulations on shooting behavior.

Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing has set up a number of reminder signs in eye-catching positions in public areas to remind tourists to raise awareness of prevention and protect personal portrait rights, and property staff will also give reminders. The announcement also stated that any unlicensed commercial filming is not supported, and reminded that there is a formal application channel for commercial filming.

“Qilu Evening News” visited the scene of the “hand in hand door” incident. Now there are staff on the scene dedicated to maintaining the order of the shooting. With the permission of the photographer, the staff will dissuade the photographer.

Some lawyers said that You Yunting, a senior partner of Shanghai Dabang Law Firm, said that if you want to publish videos or photos taken on the street on social media, you must obtain the consent of the portrait rights holder, otherwise it will be suspected of violating the portrait rights of others.

In response to the topic “Beijing Sanlitun Taikoo Li does not support unauthorized commercial street photography”, some netizens said:

“There are more heavyweight leaders here”, “Laughing to death, I don’t know which class is afraid of it”, “Sneak shooting is sneak shooting, and keeping a mistress is taking care of you. It’s not a matter of time. The media does not supervise serious things, just want to create confrontation…” , “Aunt Chaoyang has something to say, the supervision of the masses is just a word to fool the masses.” “If you don’t do it early, if you don’t do it late, it will be done if the leader has an accident.”

However, it is stipulated that street photography is allowed, but selfies cannot be controlled. The head and deputy secretary of Jingquan Village in Pengzhou were caught on their own cameras and reported for having sex with men and women.

According to Lu media reports, on June 8, Mr. Yang, a resident of Pengzhou, Sichuan, publicly reported that Huang Nv, the deputy secretary of Jingquan Village, had cheated on Yan, the official secretary of the village. The evidence was a video taken at their home.

In the video, Yan Moumou stands in front of the door and waits, and his wife Huang Nv opens the door for Yan Nan in suspender pajamas. In multiple surveillance videos, there are pictures of Huang Nv in pajamas opening the door for Yan Nan.

Mr. Yang said, “The two of them are the secretary of the village. They were colleagues at the beginning. They ate, drank and had fun together every day. In the end, the two developed into a lover relationship.” He works out of town and has been separated from his wife for a year. “That man I stay in her room every day, and sometimes the living room doesn’t even turn on the light after entering the room.” “The man originally lived in the country, but now he goes to her every night.”

In this regard, the staff of Gexianshan Township in Pengzhou told Lu Media that the Commission for Discipline Inspection has been involved in the investigation.

