The ‘Hands off our sons and daughters’ demonstration, called by the Lgbtq+ associations and rainbow families to protest against the stop imposed by the Municipality on the registrations of the children of same-parent couples.

There is also the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. Also present at the initiative is the leader of the Senate of the Pd Simona Malpezzi and the councilor for culture of the Municipality of Milan Tommaso Sacchi. “It’s a beautiful square that calls and asks for rights – said Sacchi – Milan has done its part”.

According to the organizers, 10,000 people took to the streets. Surprisingly, the mayor of Milan also arrived, Giuseppe Sala, who at first said he would not participate. “I’m always with you, I’ve been from the first moment,” she said bringing her greeting from the stage.

“I am always with you, as I always have been. We have a big problem and there is a regulatory vacuum that needs to be filled. As we have all already understood, this government is doing everything possible to take everything and to humiliate those who do not think like They are also trying to bring the cities to the right with the reform of the electoral law of the municipalities,” Sala said.

“I really like Elly Schlein as a person and as a woman because she is a fighter. The time has come to stop these clashes between right and left because civil rights are everyone’s rights, including Giorgia Meloni and her daughter”, he said Francesca PascaleSilvio Berlusconi’s former partner who is now married to the singer Paola Turci, arriving in Piazza Scala. “You should think about why it’s not a guerrilla war between homosexuals and heterosexuals,” she concluded.

At the gathering in Piazza della Scala all participants are invited to bring ballpoint pens which will be raised in the air during a flashmob, to ask for rights for everyone, even for the children of same-sex couples.

The pens “represent the signatures that can no longer be made – explained the founder of I Sentinelli Luca Paladini -. From tomorrow we are in permanent mobilization, because they have entered the living flesh of these families. We have a huge problem represented by this government “.

In Piazza Scala a stage where the interventions of the associations and the testimonies of the rainbow families will be held.

The event in Milan also had the support of many well-known personalities, such as the singer Madame, Vladimir Luxuria leads the event. While Tiziano Ferro, Roy Paci, Paola Turci, Nancy Brilli dedicated some stories on Instagram to the mobilization of Milan. “What fear full equality makes and what it takes away from others I don’t know – commented Alice Redaelli Cig Arcigay -, but it is the government who takes away. Thousands of children already born cannot have protection”.

