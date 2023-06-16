In Pisa the tenth stage of the Health Tour – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – Tenth stop in Pisa for the Tour della Salute, the traveling event, now in its fifth edition, which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one per each Region, in which it will be possible to undergo free medical consultations.



Appointment on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, in Largo Uliano Martini, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness on importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, Largo Martini will be transformed into a sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, various activities will take place: fitness, freestyle wrestling, judo and karate, but also African dance, Argentine tango, Latin American and Caribbean dances. In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological type, cared for by specialists from the main scientific societies in the sector. In previous editions of the tour it has allowed to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with health problems, which have avoided potentially serious consequences. Then there is the Sportello d’Ascolto, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation Psychologists. Among this year’s novelties is a counter, within which veterinarians will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sports and social activities. On the same stage there will also be training and information moments, reserved for teaching maneuvers to clear the airways and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. “This fifth edition of the Tour – notes the president of ASC, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).

