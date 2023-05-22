Home » In Singapore, 2 million raised for a child with a rare disease – Medicine
In Singapore, 2 million raised for a child with a rare disease – Medicine

In Singapore, 2 million raised for a child with a rare disease – Medicine

(ANSA) – SINGAPORE, 22 MAY – 2 million dollars were raised in Singapore to save a Singaporean child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic condition, thanks to a gene therapy produced by a pharmaceutical company.

If left untreated, the rare genetic condition can cause motor function to decline. The disease also leads to respiratory failure, swallowing dysfunction, motor contractures, and fractures. (HANDLE).

