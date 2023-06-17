In the flyer, free vaccine against shingles, but the hospital presents the bill: “It’s 102 euros”

SACILE – With the “fire of saint Anthony” no joke. How many times has this slogan been heard which has been around for more than a few years now, just like the related advertising material. In fact, it is a Herpes Zoster vaccination awareness campaign (the other name of “fire”, the more technical and scientific one), a disease that can lead to treason and bring with it very serious consequences. Giovanni, a 70-year-old from Sacile who has to deal with it every day, knows something about it.

History

Recently his doctor advised him, to avoid further problems, to have his wife vaccinated (The virus can also be transmitted, if you did not have chicken pox when you were young). A few days ago, therefore, the couple went to the Sacile hospital for this reason, clearly noting the abundant distribution of posters and leaflets from the ministerial campaign which threateningly recalls that «90% of adults have already contracted the virus and could develop the disease», but also reassuring in the announcement that one can protect oneself “through vaccination offered free of charge”. Too bad, however, that the ticket to be paid is extended to the lady before the vaccine: a total of 102 euros. A figure which, by the way, for many retirees is not exactly a joke. The two are disappointed but still comply with the doctor’s instructions, better 102 euros less than the shingles. However, the annoyance of not understanding why the vaccine was not free remains in them.

Explanation

Dr. Barbara Pellizzari, head of the infectious disease prophylaxis and prevention service of the Asfo Prevention Department, explains: «The advertising material in question is old. It dates back to the first campaign, in 2019 and was aimed at 65-year-olds and those at increased risk.

Since then, since 2019, a lot of water has flowed under the bridges, so much so that today the vaccination is offered free of charge, but to those who fall into the classes between 1952 and 1958, i.e. between 65 and 71 years old (the lady has 74). In short, the promotional material present in Sacile relates to the 2017 – 2019 vaccination prevention plan and causes some confusion. “The new material hasn’t arrived yet”, explains the doctor, but the campaign has been extended, so it is still valid, albeit with slightly different terms. “The new plan was supposed to come out earlier this year, but we haven’t received it yet.” The confusion is evident: the brochures are valid, but with an extension of age compared to only 65-year-olds, moreover, if one reads them carefully, they are expired. “If that causes confusion, we’ll have them removed until the new ones arrive.” Or it would be enough to add a sheet with the notice of the changes. «One thing is certain – comments Dr. Pellizzari -. It’s not like we vaccinate first and then say we have to pay. The lady was certainly notified before the disbursement ». Not suffering from serious diseases such as diabetes, chronic respiratory or cardiovascular or even cancer, the lady would never have been called to vaccinate anyway.