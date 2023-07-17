in the WEEK for the FIRST time with the anticyclone CARONTE there will be a HOT STORM; effects » ILMETEO.it

Weather: in the WEEK for the FIRST time with the anticyclone CARONTE there will be a HOT STORM; effects

Next week: a historic heat wave is coming to Italy The Cerberus anticyclone is leaving and now it’s time for Charon to offer us a real Hot Storm! Let’s get ready for a severe heat storm that will engulf the whole country day after day where “ancient” heat records will probably be burned in some areas.

GENERAL SITUATION: to better understand what is happening in the Mediterranean basin, we offer you this map below, just to have a clearer idea of ​​the large-scale thermal characteristics of the very hot subtropical air mass hosted by the boiling Charon which will invade the Italy already from Sunday 16 and for most of the new week. It is a map of the temperatures expected at the isobaric surface of 850 hPa, corresponding to altitudes around 1550 m in the free atmosphere. During the new week the +26/28°C isotherm, displayed with the transition to intense pink in the maps below, will embrace a large part of the country, especially the regions of the Centre, the South and the two Major Islands.Anomalous climatic phase on Italy over the course of the next week NEVER BEEN SO HOT IN ITALY: analyzing the reanalysis charts of the extreme heat periods of the last two decades, in which almost all the most intense heat waves in Italy were concentrated, we find no evidence of episodes with the isotherm +26 °C (and beyond) thus extended over all our regions, and more than ever for such long periods. So here is the exceptionality that makes us say that we are on the threshold of a historic heat wave even in times of climate change. In fact, let us remember that it is absolutely not normal to have values ​​over 42-44°C in Italy for so many days and in so many cities.

FORECAST: it seems evident that already with the beginning of the week the sun and above all the great heat will dominate the scene on the meteorological front. This context will accompany us at least until mid-week, in this case until Wednesday 19 when the maximum power of Charon will be reached. In fact, some timid signs of change can be glimpsed between Thursday 20 and Friday 21 when the high pressure could lose energy starting from the northern regions with a consequent increase in storm interference and a first hint of a drop in temperature (but we are talking only a few degrees less). Given the time distance, however, we are not yet able to confirm this hypothesis. We therefore look forward to further updates on the matter.

