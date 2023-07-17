Home » A Styrian car caught fire at a gas station in Carinthia
A Styrian car caught fire at a gas station in Carinthia

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Velden am Wörthersee. Both the driver and an employee of the gas station reacted with presence of mind.

At a gas station in the municipality of Velden am Wörthersee, there was a tricky situation on Sunday. For a previously unknown reason, the car of a 44-year-old Styrian caught fire around 1 p.m. The man reacted with presence of mind and was able to drive the vehicle away from the gas station in time.

A gas station employee was quickly on the spot with two hand-held fire extinguishers and was able to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived. The extent of the damage to the car is not known.

