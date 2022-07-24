Con 60 registered startups and an index of 5.63%after Trento and Milan, Trieste is the third Italian city by provincial density, that is, in the relationship between new capital companies active in the province and innovative companies (data as of April 31, 2022 in the business register by Mise / Unioncamere). About 23% of the startups in Friuli Venezia Giulia are concentrated in the capital. The region is al third place in the national ranking (after Trentino Alto Adige and Lombardy) of the territories with the higher incidence of innovative startups with less than five years and five million in annual turnover. The 264 startups active in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to the European Commission’s Regional Innovation Index 2021, operate in software development and IT consulting (35.9%), industry and crafts (29%), information services, scientific research and development (10.5%), trade and tourism (1.6%). In addition to the Trieste-based incubators, the certified incubators in Friuli Venezia Giulia are Friuli Innovazione in Udine and the Alto Adriatico Technological Center in Pordenone.

The Julian capital, for its part, hosts two certified incubators: Innovation Factory at Area Science Park and Bic incubators Fvg (47 companies incubated in the ICT, health, maritime technologies, culture and tourism sectors). Area Science Park is a National Research Body (in 2018 it celebrated the first forty years of activity), which includes a science and technology park, which in turn includes two campuses where 2,700 people work and which hosts over 70 companies and research centers. 17 startups are currently incubated in the Science Park Area. In the period 2008-2021, 59 have passed, for a total of 11 million euros invested. The structure aims to enhance business ideas in sectors such as ICT and digital transformation, life sciences, cultural and creative industries and circular economy. So far the numbers.

“Every year we receive numerous project proposals, which we select by analyzing in particular the solidity and skills of the business team, the correspondence of the proposed product and service with the interest of the market, the innovativeness of the solution and the sustainability of the business model” explains about the selection of startups Roberto Pillon, New Ventures Development Advisor at Area Science Park.

Also noteworthy is the Inside – International School of Advanced Studies, also based in Trieste, which “supports its scientists and doctoral students who wish to transform their research results into commercial initiatives”. At the moment there are 8 startups and spin-offs connected to the structure. Among the Sissa startups, which are based in the Science Park Area of ​​Trieste, there is Aindo. Founded in 2018 by a group of researchers among the world‘s leading synthetic data generation experts, Aindo is active in the Artificial Intelligence market and transforms frontier academic technologies into industrial products, acting as a bridge between scientific research and the market.

Also featured PicoSaTs, a startup that develops and produces small satellites with the help of 3D printed, modular and plastic material. PicoSaTs wants to make access to space faster and cheaper. The idea revolves around a system composed of “picosatellites” and small directional antennas capable of transmitting data at very high speeds. These systems open a new window for Earth observation, with applications ranging from security to agriculture.

Ulisse BioMed is a healthcare biotech company, based in Udine, active in the fields of diagnostics, theranostics [integrazione di diagnosi e terapia attraverso l’uso delle nanotecnologie ndr.] and therapeutics. The startup is the result of years of research carried out in the Area Science Park by a team of young researchers all under 35, led by two molecular biologists, Bruna Marini and Rudy Ippodrino, which after a specialization course at the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa, in 2015, formed the company. In 2019, the company brought the first diagnostic kit in the world to the pharmacy that can detect the Papilloma virus thanks to a home-made self-test.

Startup nata nel 2008 in Area Science Park, Amped Software develops technologies for image and video analysis, enhancement and authentication for forensic, security and investigative applications. Its products are used by law enforcement, government agencies, forensic laboratories and security specialists in over 80 countries around the world.

Modefinance Finally, it is a company with a dual technological and financial soul, specialized in assessing the creditworthiness of companies and banks, and in the development of Artificial Intelligence solutions for the analysis and management of credit risk. Always profitable since its foundation in 2009, Modefinance has recorded a constant growth trend: + 50% of Cagr [tasso annuo di crescita composto ndr.] dal 2014.