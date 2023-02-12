2′ of reading

12/02/2023 – «Another strategic intervention for the enhancement of the park and to make it more and more “for everyone”» said Enzo Belloni, Councilor for Operations of Pesaro, Riccardo Pozzi, Councilor for Fare in Pesaro and Nicola Baiocchi, councilor region of Marche, at the inauguration of the calisthenics fitness area which took place this morning at the Miralfiore.

«The valorisation operation of these 23 green hectares in the heart of Pesaro continues – he explains Belloni -. We’ve already done a lot: created an inclusive playground, installed the Avis area, positioned security cameras, carried out redevelopment and accommodation works in the 3 hectares of protected area. Operations designed to restore the rightful dignity and to make this place that amazes and fascinates all those who see it for the first time ever more alive, located less than 1 kilometer from Piazza del Popolo». And that from today is enriched by the calisthenics fitness area located a few meters from the entrance from via Cimarosa and from the Serra degli Agrumi bar. “When Baiocchi – added the Councilor for Operations – asked us what could be useful for the park, we thought of this structure and we involved the company to create it”.

As confirmed by Councilor Pozzi, in thanking «Councillor Baiocchi for having immediately taken action and committed to finding the resources to build a calisthenics system that was missing in the park». It is the third of the city, after that of viale Trieste and Trulla, “and adds to the offer of the park that welcomes many spaces for the little ones. We thought it was important to make a structure available “for grown-ups” and that it was accessible to everyone. The area we are inaugurating, created by the firm Studio Città, is also made up of an area with an anti-trauma carpet and equipment that can also be used by people with disabilities. It completes the work carried out with great energy by the Administration to make this park more and more a park for everyone».

The resources, amounting to 15 thousand euros, come from the penultimate budget of the Marche Region. «I am very satisfied – underlined Baiocchi – for having supported an intervention that will allow motor activity immersed in the peace and beauty of Miralfiore. As a Region, after the sums already allocated for Pesaro (including those for the Trulla interventions) we had others available: we chose to use them for this intervention. Together with the Municipality we decided on the place where to place it: it could only be the Park, a very important place, a symbol of the city that we want to be truly experienced and frequented.

