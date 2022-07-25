New studies confirm that ibuprofen cures Covid, or rather, greatly reduces the severe form of the disease.

The Education carried out on anti-inflammatory treatments like the Ibuprofen they were published in prestigious scientific journals.

Ma what exactly does it mean that Ibuprofen can cure Covid? Most importantly, this thing is associated with the “disappearance” of the known drug from the shelves of pharmacies? Most likely yes. But let’s go step by step and let’s try to understand how things stand.

What Ibuprofen is and what it is used for

Ibuprofen is an over-the-counter medicine – so you don’t even need a medical prescription – widely used by Italians. It is a active principlein reality, with which many drugs are made.

It is used to counter inflammations of various types, osteoarticular pains, sore throat and headachemenstrual pains and what we could define “Flu symptoms”. Symptoms that are also given by the last ones variants of Covid. Come Omicronwhich fortunately has decreased its “lethality”.

IS news of these days that Ibuprofen is no longer found in many pharmacies. Probably, the many infected by the variants are self-healingor. Also because, as mentioned, the symptoms of the virus are now mild.

Of course, self-care is not exactly a good idea, and of course it should consult your doctor before taking any medicine.

l’However, Ibuprofen is safe, used for years and included in many formulations of many drugs. It is also used in pediatric. And the fact that you are missing from pharmacies need not worry. THE pharmacistsindeed, they can make up for it by providing for it themselves.

The study that ‘confirms’ that Ibuprofen heals Covid

In reality there are several studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of ibuprofen in countering Covid.

In January of this year, the Director of the Mario Negri Irccs Pharmacological Research Institute, Giuseppe Remuzzi, has divulged interesting discoveries. That is, that by administering to early symptoms of the virus (within 72 hours) Ibuprofen or anti-inflammatories, the disease does not degenerate.

And save so quick Why the severe form, hospitalization and progressive deterioration are avoided. What led to the death of so many people. Perhaps precisely why the instructions from the Ministry of Health were to “take Tachipirina and stay in watchful waiting”. That is the very opposite of timely intervention.

The There are two studies disclosed by Remuzzi and they also fully agree with another study. Published on ANSA to April 2022. It is also reported in theAmerican Journal of Biomedical Science and Research.

It is about the results reached by Covid-19 Home Care Committee. A committee that was born spontaneously and formed by doctors who sought a solution to the pandemic. Which, however for a long time they were not listened to.

Il Committee It has provided really interesting data. “From February to December 2021, data from 966 unvaccinated patients (specially selected to evaluate the impact of treatment in the absence of vaccination support). They were treated with ibuprofen, aspirin, nimesulide, indomethacin, ketoprofen. By isolating data from a subgroup of 339 older patients (over 50) with a mean age of 60 years, it was found that none of them were hospitalized after anti-inflammatory treatment administered within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms.”

What do these studies mean and what are the hypothetical future scenarios

The numbers and the results speak for themselves. If caught in time, Covid may not run into the severe form. It will be possible to avoid hospitalizations, “emergencies” of beds. It will be possible to avoid not adequately treating those suffering from other diseases. The deaths of many people can be avoided.

All time Stirin a declaration released to the press, stated that these results are not yet sufficiently evaluated. This is because they do not have the same characteristics as those made by the industry. But what it does not mean that they are invalid. For this reason Remuzzi has strongly asked for a dialogue with AIFAto complete their studies and concretely help Medicine fight Covid.

L’Erich Grimaldi lawyerchairman of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, strongly supports these studies e calls for the effectiveness of timely treatment to be considered. As the doctors of the committee claim for over 2 years.

Exists a further studyPublished on The Lancetwhich confirms theeffectiveness of a nasal spray than if used in fase precoce gets the same results. That is, a lower incidence of the severe form of Covid.

So only one thing is missing: political will to (at least) deepen. Which until now does not seem to happen. Only by comparing and evaluating all the possibilities, in fact, will it be possible to truly protect the health of the population.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)