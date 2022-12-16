The data from the Higher Institute of Health on pediatric age groups – Stable, reports the ISS, the incidence in all age groups and however the pediatric age groups are most affected and in particular children under five years of age, in which the incidence is equal to 50.6 cases per thousand assisted (49.8 in the previous week). The growth in the number of flu-like syndromes, in these first weeks of surveillance, is supported not only by influenza viruses but also by other respiratory viruses.