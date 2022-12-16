Extraordinary redundancy fund confirmed for all of 2023 for the 188 workers of the former Acc. The reassurance came today, Friday 16 December, to the trade unions and to the special commissioner from the officials of the Ministry of Work and Made in Italy. The item will be included in the ”Social Fund” envisaged by the stability law.

The workers of the former Acc and also the trade union organizations breathe a sigh of relief who today met ministerial officials to settle a matter that risked leaving former employees without coverage for the whole of next year.

The social shock absorber will find coverage in the 50 million euros allocated in the Budget by the government for the cash for termination. A sum that the Belluno unions have highlighted as too low to cover all the Italian crises, but on which the ministerial officials wanted to reassure about the possible refinancing in the event of the end of the resources.

As soon as the budget law is voted by Parliament, the technical times for the implementing decrees will have to wait and then the commissioner will have to submit the application for the cash register.

By guaranteeing the Cigs, therefore, the extraordinary commissioner Maurizio Castro will not have to proceed with collective redundancies from January 2023 and also the workers, both those who have been fired and those who are waiting to move to Sest between now and June 2024 will be able to count on the indemnities .

“We have had ample assurances from the competent ministries that the workers of the former Acc will be covered from here until 2023”, Michele specifies Ferraro of Uilm, Stefano Bona della Fiom and Mauro Zuglian of the Fim. «And this is the news we wanted to hear to reassure employees that in this way they will be able to have a peaceful and serene Christmas. And it’s not a trivial matter.”

«Today was an important institutional step because, in addition to giving workers an income guarantee, it gives continuity to the professional relocation process of all 350 former Acc employees, which will take place through re-employment in the Lu.ve. and with paths of active policies that are being implemented with the Veneto region», comment Massimiliano Nobilis national secretary and Zuglian.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a shock absorber for 2024, when according to the agreement signed by the union, the Region with the group Lu-Ve, the last 20 former Acc workers should be hired. these will be discussed later. Now we learn with satisfaction that there is the willingness of the government and the competent ministries to guarantee support to the 188 employees of the former Acc”