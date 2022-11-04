Sprint start for the 2022-23 flu in Italy. The first InfluNet report from the Higher Institute of Health highlights “a sharp increase in the number of cases referable to flu-like syndromes”, especially in children under 5.

In the 43rd week of 2022, that from 24 to 30 October, “the estimated cases, compared to the entire Italian population, are about 285 thousand, for a total of about 557 thousand since the start of surveillance”, reads the bulletin drawn up with the collaboration of sentinel doctors.

“The epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold and higher than those recorded in the last two seasons”, underlines the ISS, specifying that “not only influenza viruses, but also various respiratory viruses including rhinoviruses, Sars-CoV-2 and, in part, the respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses contribute to this increase “.

In the week under review, the total incidence value was 4.83 cases per thousand assisted. In the 0-4 age group the figure rises to 19.61 cases per thousand, while in the 5-14 year olds it is 5.89 / thousand, from 15 to 64 years of age 3.94 / thousand and among the over 65s of 2.87 / thousand.

The thresholds of the current flu season – details the first report – set the basal level at 3.16 cases per thousand assisted, the low intensity at 9.37 / thousand, the average one at 14.37, the high one at 17.36 and the very high one at over 17.36.

“Among the regions that have activated the surveillance – indicates the ISS – Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Sicily record a level of incidence of flu-like syndromes above the basal threshold. Five Regions (Public Administration of Bolzano , Veneto, Campania, Calabria, Sardinia) have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance “.