Home » Influenza, Covid and Syncytial Virus, how to protect ourselves
Health

Influenza, Covid and Syncytial Virus, how to protect ourselves

by admin
Influenza, Covid and Syncytial Virus, how to protect ourselves

STOCKHOLM – Trusting is good, but not trusting is better. And so, even if this year the flu season started a little subdued, the risks it can generate should not be underestimated. Just as we shouldn’t think that Covid is definitively behind us.

“This is why it is important that the elderly and frail people get the vaccine, both the anti-flu and the anti-Sars-Cov2 ones”, he says Edoardo CozlaniPrincipal Expert Respiratory Viruses and Legionella / Group Leader of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control which since 2005 has had the task of identifying and monitoring the threats to human health represented by the circulation of present and future pathogens.

See also  Roma-Udinese 3-0: Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham push Mourinho towards the Champions League

You may also like

Here’s how your blood type affects your health:...

With relaxation against the increasing number of sick...

Asperger, how much effort it takes to take...

Countries unprepared for the next pandemic. Ilaria Capua’s...

50th birthday: success story mother-child pass | Nachrichten.at

Discover the Health Benefits of Tai Chi: From...

Hitchhiking cancer vaccine makes progress in clinic

Zaccaria Belatik, who was the 19 year old...

The competition of system critics – health check

A doctor’s Facebook profile cloned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy