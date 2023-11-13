Influenza, Covid and Syncytial Virus, how to protect ourselves

STOCKHOLM – Trusting is good, but not trusting is better. And so, even if this year the flu season started a little subdued, the risks it can generate should not be underestimated. Just as we shouldn’t think that Covid is definitively behind us.

“This is why it is important that the elderly and frail people get the vaccine, both the anti-flu and the anti-Sars-Cov2 ones”, he says Edoardo CozlaniPrincipal Expert Respiratory Viruses and Legionella / Group Leader of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control which since 2005 has had the task of identifying and monitoring the threats to human health represented by the circulation of present and future pathogens.

