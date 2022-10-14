TRENTO. From next week it will be possible to get vaccinated by your family doctor or pediatrician or in the vaccination centers of the provincial health services company. Online Cup reservations are now open.

Influenza is an infectious disease caused by different types of viruses that are transmitted by air, through the droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing, but also through the hands that have had contact with respiratory secretions. Influenza viruses circulate mainly in the cold season, causing many cases of illness, hospitalization and even death.

Vaccination is, to date, the simplest and most effective tool for preventing influenza disease, capable of defending the body from a virus that, from year to year, can change its characteristics. The vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and only rarely causes severe side effects.

The elderly always remain the priority target for influenza vaccination, but vaccination will be free for all people at risk of having complications and for the categories most exposed to the virus. However, the vaccine is recommended for anyone who wants to avoid getting sick with the flu.

Vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge by the Provincial Health Service to:

doctors and health care personnel

people over 60 years old

pregnant and postpartum women

at-risk population over 6 months of age (chronically ill, family members of high-risk subjects, caregivers, etc.)

children from 6 months to 6 years;

employees of public services (police forces and firefighters)

people who come into contact with animals for work reasons (breeders, live animal transport workers, slaughterers, public and private veterinarians, etc.)

blood donors

staff of socio-educational services, children and schools

public transport personnel

food retail and large-scale distribution workers.

Fragile people, for whom the flu could be a serious health problem, can get vaccinated at any time during the flu season.

90,000 doses of vaccine equal to the quantity administered to the target population during the 2021 flu campaign are available and already stored in the refrigerators of Apss. The aim is to reach an ever-increasing number of vaccinated people, especially among the over 65s and frail people and if necessary, another 18,000 doses may be made available.

For information on vaccination and administration, you can contact your family doctor or pediatrician, or book the vaccination at the Cup online in the Apss vaccination centers. Children with chronic conditions receive a letter of invitation for vaccination.