Emilia-Romagna is ready starting from Monday 24 October with the flu vaccination campaign. There are already one million 150 thousand doses of the vaccine available, which can increase up to one million 380 thousand and be administered at any time during the flu season even if the person arrives late, i.e. beyond December 31, 2022.

The possibility of co-administration of the influenza vaccine with the pneumococcal or the antiCovid-19 vaccine confirmed. Since a co-circulation of influenza viruses and Covid is expected for this season as well, the campaign aims to further strengthen the offer and increase coverage for high-risk people, of all ages, by pathological, physiological condition (pregnancy) o occupational exposure, with a dual objective: to reduce complications related to the flu and, consequently, access to emergency rooms, avoiding co-infections with Covid. In particular, the aim is to reach 75% vaccination coverage in citizens aged 65 and over.

“We continue to keep our guard up against Covid and reiterate the importance of vaccination, but at the same time we are ready to start the flu vaccination campaign, essential to protect the most vulnerable, starting with the elderly and people with chronic diseases”, explained the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini.

Influenza vaccination is offered free of charge to people aged 60 or over with particular regard to operators and residents of care facilities, with or without chronic diseases; pregnant women; doctors and health care personnel in health, social-health and social-assistance structures; subjects of any age admitted to long-term care facilities; people in the 6 months-59 years age group with chronic diseases that expose them to a high risk of complications or hospitalizations related to influenza (including cohabitants); employees of public services of primary collective interest; personnel who, for work reasons, are in contact with animals that could be a source of infection with non-human influenza viruses; volunteers in the social and health sector and blood donors. At the request of the interested parties, free admission is also provided for healthy children aged 6 months to 6 years.

The vaccine can be administered in the regional vaccination services for a fee at the request of the interested parties to healthy subjects who fall within the age groups 7 years-59 years, but only on condition that the vaccination of the categories for which the ministry provides for the free active offer. In these cases, since these are optional services and not included in the essential levels of assistance, the payment of 22 euros per dose is applied. Citizens between 18-59 healthy years can be vaccinated in participating pharmacies and the service will be paid, according to the provisions of the national agreement.

The vaccine will be administered by the general practitioners participating in the 2022-2023 campaign, the hygiene and public health services, the community pediatric services; the affiliated pharmacies participating in the flu vaccinations project, which will also continue to vaccinate against Covid-19, while the discussion on the negotiating table for the involvement of free choice pediatricians is still ongoing.

Influenza vaccination is offered free of charge to people aged 60 or over with particular regard to operators and residents of care facilities, with or without chronic diseases; pregnant women; doctors and health care personnel in health, social-health and social-assistance structures; subjects of any age admitted to long-term care facilities; people in the 6 months-59 years age group with chronic diseases that expose them to a high risk of complications or hospitalizations related to influenza (including cohabitants); employees of public services of primary collective interest; personnel who, for work reasons, are in contact with animals that could be a source of infection with non-human influenza viruses; volunteers in the social and health sector and blood donors. At the request of the interested parties, free admission is also provided for healthy children aged 6 months to 6 years.

The vaccine can be administered in the regional vaccination services for a fee at the request of the interested parties to healthy subjects who fall within the age groups 7 years-59 years, but only on condition that the vaccination of the categories for which the ministry provides for the free active offer. In these cases, since these are optional services and not included in the essential levels of assistance, the payment of 22 euros per dose is applied. Citizens between 18-59 healthy years can be vaccinated in participating pharmacies and the service will be paid, according to the provisions of the national agreement.

The vaccine will be administered by the general practitioners participating in the 2022-2023 campaign, the hygiene and public health services, the community pediatric services; the affiliated pharmacies participating in the flu vaccinations project, which will also continue to vaccinate against Covid-19, while the discussion on the negotiating table for the involvement of free choice pediatricians is still ongoing.