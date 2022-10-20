The fashion industry has joined hands with various fields to launch new cooperation, which can always bring a touch of freshness to the outside world. In recent years, fashion has cooperated closely with technology. The two areas that were originally unrelated to each other have collided with each other. Spark, technology brand Samsung, after the first-ever collaboration with fashion brand Thom Browne in 2021 (click here for details), has a new partner: Maison Margiela!

Regarding what new sparks Samsung x Maison Margiela will bring, there is no further content released yet, please pay close attention to the follow-up details.

