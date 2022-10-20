Home Technology After Thom Browne, Samsung announces a collaboration with Maison Margiela!
Technology

After Thom Browne, Samsung announces a collaboration with Maison Margiela!

by admin
After Thom Browne, Samsung announces a collaboration with Maison Margiela!

The fashion industry has joined hands with various fields to launch new cooperation, which can always bring a touch of freshness to the outside world. In recent years, fashion has cooperated closely with technology. The two areas that were originally unrelated to each other have collided with each other. Spark, technology brand Samsung, after the first-ever collaboration with fashion brand Thom Browne in 2021 (click here for details), has a new partner: Maison Margiela!

The combination of epoch-making technology and high fashion is hard not to be shocked, and Samsung, one of the technology leaders, cooperated with fashion brand Thom Browne for the first time last year to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Thom Browne special edition mobile phone (detailed text) Click here), the perfect fusion of 3C technology and fashion has attracted great attention, and this time there is a new cooperation news, announcing that it will cooperate with fashion brand Maison Margiela to bring you more surprises combining technology and high fashion.

Regarding what new sparks Samsung x Maison Margiela will bring, there is no further content released yet, please pay close attention to the follow-up details.

Join The Bee Club and subscribe to the POPBEE e-newsletter for instant access to the latest news, and a quicker way to know about exciting privileges and discounts! In addition to this one, here are some recent reports worthy of your attention:

Become a member of The Bee Club

Register now as a member to enjoy POPBEE site-wide content and other exciting offers.

POPBEE Top Stories

Subscribe to our Newsletter and you will receive weekly exclusive fashion news and latest trends from POPBEE.

See also  Cooler Master NR200P MAX case, built-in water cooling, power supply is easy to install without burden | 4Gamers

You may also like

NASA “Curiosity” photographed stone tools once built by...

The new Sims game, codenamed Project Rene, will...

The Razer Edge 5G portable game console has...

Racing with a Lamborghini, difficult even in the...

The giant star system has a strong effect,...

Meta’s artificial intelligence also translates unwritten languages

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Sales Data Exposure

Meta’s artificial intelligence also translates unwritten languages

Crysis 2&3 Remaster will be released on Steam...

Account-to-account payments, Lithuanian kevin lands in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy