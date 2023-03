After the peak of December 2022 the epidemic curve has been decreasing: in February, however, it is stabilized and it is not declining, although it is maintaining itself in the range corresponding to the low intensity. Fever, cold, sore throat but also headache and lack of appetite are the most common symptoms, which last several days. According to some experts, after the restrictions put in place against Covid, the return of the flu has caught our immune defenses unprepared