Three years after the first registered corona case in Thuringia, long Covid patients sometimes still have to wait a long time for treatment or rehabilitation. More than 1,800 patients are currently being treated on an outpatient basis at the Post-Covid Center at Jena University Hospital – over 300 are on a waiting list. To date, the Asklepios Park Clinic in Bad Salzungen has had around 3,000 patients. She has already increased the number of beds due to the high demand. Nevertheless, Long Covid patients have to wait up to six months for a place there. Throughout Thuringia, around 80,000 people suffer from the late effects of a corona infection.

The planned reform of the Thuringian constitution remains controversial. According to MP Stefan Schard, the CDU does not just want to decide on individual proposals. Rather, the Union is striving for an overall package that will amend several articles. This also applies to the rules for the election of the prime minister. From the point of view of the Union, it is not formulated clearly enough how a prime minister is to be elected by the state parliament in the third ballot. Above all, the left does not want any new rules here. A two-thirds majority in the state parliament is required to change the constitution.

For the first time in months, fewer than 1,000 refugees are being accommodated in the initial reception facility in Suhl. According to the Ministry of Migration, 953 women and men currently live there. According to Minister Doreen Denstädt, fewer refugees arrived, probably due to the winter. In addition, the municipalities would have taken in many people. The initial reception center in Suhl is designed for normal operation with up to 800 people. Since the beginning of October, more than 1,000 have been housed there constantly.

As of Friday, Tilo Kummer will no longer be Mayor of Hildburghausen. As reported by the MDR THÜRINGEN district office, the local authority has officially voted out the left-wing politician and removed him from office. At the same time, the date for the new election of the mayor was set for June 4th. Until the new mayor is elected, the city’s first deputy, Burkhard Knittel, will be in charge of official business.

The Simson Villa in Suhl has a new owner. The former manufacturer’s villa was sold at the Saxon land auction in Leipzig for 260,000 euros. To whom is not yet known. Suhl’s Lord Mayor André Knapp said he hoped life would return to the house in need of renovation as soon as possible. The villa was built in 1911 as a residence for the Simson family of manufacturers. In GDR times it was a guest house and after the fall of the Wall it was a hotel.

The consumer advice center in Thuringia warned the Sparkasse Unstrut-Hainich. The reason is the dispute over terminated premium savings contracts. The savings bank had classified contracts as uneconomical and canceled them due to persistently low interest rates. According to the consumer advice center, this argument is completely unfounded. The phase of low interest rates is over, at least since the European Central Bank raised interest rates at the end of last year. With the warning, the Sparkasse is now being asked to withdraw contract terminations.

Tourist numbers in Thuringia are recovering, but are below the pre-corona level. According to the State Statistical Office, more than nine million overnight stays were counted in hotels, guesthouses and campsites last year, 2.5 million more than in 2021. Above all, the number of foreign guests rose by almost 60 percent and thus above average. Almost all nine Thuringian travel areas recorded increases, but especially the travel area Südharz-Kyffhäuser and the Thuringian Rhön. Nevertheless, the total figures do not quite reach the year 2019.