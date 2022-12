5/8 ©Getty

Compared to 2020, the increase was more marked for salmonellosis (+38.9%), infections from Stec (+44.4%), listeriosis (+55.5%), yersiniosis (+66.7%) e brucellosis (+77.8%). More moderate the increase of campylobacteriosis (+8.7%), an infection linked to the consumption of contaminated water or milk, unsafe foods eaten raw and, occasionally, chicken meat