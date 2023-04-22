Home » Information on current measles cases
Health

Information on current measles cases

March 3, 2014. Measles has been reported among crew members on the Costa Pacifica cruise ship since February 22. Several hundred German passengers were also on board the ship, some of whom have already left the ship. These people could have contracted the disease.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute therefore advise the passengers of the cruise ship to check their vaccination protection and, if necessary, to seek medical advice on how to proceed. Anyone who has had measles once in their life or who has had two vaccinations is usually protected against another disease. People who are experiencing or have experienced feverish cold symptoms or a skin rash should call their doctor or health department immediately. The Robert Koch Institute has already informed the affected federal states so that the responsible authorities, such as the health authorities, can take action.

This is for further questions citizen phone of the Federal Ministry of Health 030 / 340 60 66 – 03 available.

More information on measles on the Costa Pacifica cruise ship

The measles vaccination is recommended by the Robert Koch Institute for all adults born after 1970, provided they have not been vaccinated or have only been vaccinated once, or the vaccination status is unclear. If you get vaccinated afterwards, you can no longer prevent the measles infection yourself in the event of infection, but it will ensure that the course of the disease is less severe.

Measles are not always harmless. It is a highly contagious, feverish viral disease that can lead to protracted courses and rarely to serious complications. The time between infection and the appearance of the first symptoms (incubation period) is 8-14 days.

In principle, the Standing Vaccination Commission recommends the first vaccination against measles as a measles-mumps-rubella combination vaccination in children aged 11 to 14 months. A second vaccination should be given at the age of 14-23 months.

You can find more information about the disease and vaccination here.

