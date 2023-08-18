Injuries and overloads when surfing / Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics (ZKOS) from August 24th to 26th, 2023

Jena – Around 440,000 Germans enjoy surfing in their free time. The growth is unbroken. Since 2020, surfing has also been an Olympic sport. What dangers there are in this popular trend sport, what difference between sea, river and artificial waves, which injuries and overloads in recreational and professional athletes – this is what Dr. medical Markus Knöringer (practices in Munich and Miesbach), neurosurgeon, orthopaedist, sports physician and GOTS expert at the 14th Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopaedics.

“Your own board is the most dangerous object,” explains Knöringer. It is very typical that the board hits the surfer in the face when he comes up. Basically, every surfer should hold one arm (elbow and forearm) in front of their face when surfacing. Because there are often head injuries, lacerations, eye injuries from contact with the board and also cuts from sharp fins on the sports equipment.

For these reasons, the expert also recommends safety fins with a rubber lip. Ideally, beginners should start with a soft board when surfing. This one is softer around the edges. In addition to the right technique and the right behavior on and under water, the material plays a major role. The leash (line on the board) must be exactly the right length and stretch so that the surfer does not snap the board in the face when retrieving it.

But Markus Knöringer also points out the dangers of different types of terrain and shallow water. Rocks, reefs and a sandy bottom as hard as concrete always cause injuries. Overall, 80 percent of injuries in surfing come from the board and 20 percent from the bottom of the body of water.

In terms of orthopedics, experienced drivers and professionals focus on knee and metatarsal diseases. Overstretched or torn cruciate ligaments in athletes show the same factors in the knee as in snowboarding, for example, fractures and ligament injuries in the metatarsals.

For beginners, on the other hand, overload and its consequences are the main focus, according to the sports doctor. Neck and shoulder pain are just as common as problems in the cervical and lumbar spine. Strengthening and stretching programs, stability and mobility all help here, as does training for the right sagittal balance, which the spine should be in to practice this sport.

But professionals also report frequent back pain. This is confirmed by Knöringer’s own study, which was carried out among athletes at the Eisbachwelle in Munich. This shows the hard demands in the often so “playful” looking sport.

