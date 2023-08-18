Allegations against NDR because of felt and wasted fees

NDR director Joachim Knuth. © Getty Images / picture alliancesubjug

NDR director Joachim Knuth has a thankless task at the radio station: he has to save. And that despite the billions in revenue from broadcasting fees. The directors of ARD and ZDF are calling for internal cost discipline and are cutting jobs in their stations. So also with the NDR. The job cuts are sold to the outside as a success of thrift.

For this reason, the ARD founded the “Information Processing Center” (IVZ) years ago in the field of technology and IT, based in Brandenburg, docked with the RBB. The operation of SAP applications in the ARD, digital archives, data centers and an ARD cloud are bundled via the center. This centralization serves the purpose of increasing profitability in the ARD. This is what it says in a document that is classified in red letters as “ARD-internal” and that we have.

“The services of the IVZ are based on what creates economic and sustainable added value for the ARD and NDR in a market comparison”. Later it is said that all this is “culture conducive to innovation”.

The employees of the IVZ are also sent to the radio stations and employed there as full-fledged employees. For example at the NDR. Research by Business Insider shows that high costs are secretly behind the façade of thrift at the IVZ, reports high-ranking NDR employees and shows internal documents. According to employees, IVZ employees are said to be significantly more expensive than NDR employees or external employees.