Home » Innovative Health Care Pilot Program in San Diego Aims to Bridge Gap in Children’s Wellness Visits
Health

Innovative Health Care Pilot Program in San Diego Aims to Bridge Gap in Children’s Wellness Visits

by admin
Innovative Health Care Pilot Program in San Diego Aims to Bridge Gap in Children’s Wellness Visits

Health Days Event in San Diego Targets Declining Pediatric Wellness Visits”

San Diego, CA – This weekend, a health event aimed at addressing the trend of declining wellness visits for children and young people was held as part of an innovative pilot program for members of the Blue Shield Promise Health Plan.

The 8-event pilot program, which is designed to provide wellness visits for children, youth, and their families, is currently underway in San Diego. This initiative comes in response to recent statistics showing a noticeable decline in children’s annual visits for medical check-ups as they grow older. By age 3, there is a 10% decrease in annual visits for medical check-ups, and this percentage increases even further after age 5, with the lowest percentage of visits occurring between the ages of 18 and 21.

The pilot program, which is a partnership between Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, Quality Health Partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, and the YMCA of San Diego County, aims to promote preventative care and reinforce the importance of regular visits to primary care doctors for ongoing medical care and annual checkups, even when children are feeling healthy.

The goal of these child well-being events is not to replace regular visits to a primary care doctor but to emphasize the importance of such visits. So far, four events have been held for Blue Shield Promise Medi-Cal members, with two more scheduled in Clairemont and Escondido, respectively.

This innovative pilot program demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the declining trend of pediatric wellness visits and emphasizes the importance of preventative care for children and young people.

You may also like

the five foods not to eat for dinner...

Smoking causes lasting damage to the immune system...

Milan, Pioli: “Penalty? Too little, Giroud does nothing....

Depression in children | Depressive disorders

The Importance of Muscle Mass and Self-Transformation for...

Ship is not allowed to dock in Mauritius...

Gaza, Hamas: Netanyahu is not interested in reaching...

Cannabis legalization: Doctors expect collateral damage

The Domino Effect: The Impending Collapse of Colombia’s...

Those who suffer from severe psoriasis are at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy